I-Team: Former congressman Lou Barletta’s Twitter account suspended, company says it made a mistake

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Congressman Lou Barletta (R) Hazleton says he believes his twitter account was suspended because he is a conservative voice and that he has been an ardent supporter of President Trump.

Barletta’s account was suspended around the same time that social media platforms of President Trump were also suspended.

Barletta is calling for more oversight of social media companies. Twitter responded to Barletta’s statements saying his account was suspended by mistake.

The I-Team takes a closer look at this case as well as the broader national discussion about social media and First Amendment Rights on Eyewitness News.