I-Team: Discussions ongoing on PennDOT bridge toll proposal

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State lawmakers, economic development leaders and business owners from Northeastern Pennsylvania met virtually Friday to talk about a PennDOT proposal to impose a one to two dollar toll at nine bridges across the commonwealth to help raise money for road and bridge repairs across the state.





Two of those bridges are in Luzerne County. Discussions Friday focused on the negative impact the proposal, if approved, would have on the region’s economy. Especially Luzerne County.

The I-Team takes a look at the proposal and efforts to oppose it tonight on Eyewitness News.