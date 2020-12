PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A crash on Interstate 81 is causing traffic delays for morning commuters Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 am just after the Wilkes-Barre / Geisinger exit (170) on the southbound lane of I-81.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

A release from PennDOT states they expect the road to reopen around 10 am.