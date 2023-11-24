DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday and people across Pennsylvania headed to local Game Commission offices to grab their last-minute licenses.

Hunters new and old are heading out into the woods on Saturday for the start of deer season.

People have been coming and going in Dallas at the PA Game Commission Office to get their hunting licenses for the big day tomorrow.

Buck Monday, the traditional opening day for rifle deer hunting season in Pennsylvania changed to the Saturday after Thanksgiving a few years ago.

“A few years ago we changed it to Saturday — So now Saturday and Sunday we have hunting for this first week of regular rifle deer season,” said Mark Kropa, PA Game Commissioner.

12-year-old Logan Lawless says he is excited to spend time with family.

“Tomorrow I’m hoping to go hunting with my uncle, my brother, and my dad,” Logan told 28/22 News.

Another hunter grabbing a last-minute hunting license is Erika Reilly who has been hunting with her husband for years.

“I love it, it is a great bonding moment,” Reilly said.

She says she wants to be the bag the bigger buck this season.

“I hope we both get big bucks, I want a bigger one than my husband, so I am the winner,” Reilly added.

If they succeed, she says she will be using the harvest to prepare and enjoy nice meals.

“With groceries being so expensive we definitely need the deer meat to feed our family,” Reilly explained.

The game commissioner wants all people to have a good time and follow the rules during the next two weeks of rifle season.

“They can harvest a buck or a doe. You’re only allowed one buck per year depending on how many antlerless licenses they have,” Kropa stated.

“It’s wonderful memories will share for the rest of our lives,” Reilly said.

The regular rifle deer season lasts two weeks through December 9 in Pennsylvania.