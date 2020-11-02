Hundreds without power in Lycoming County

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of customers were without power Monday morning in the Clarkstown and Muncy Creek Township areas.

PPL Regional Affairs Director Tracie Witter says roughly 120 customers are still without power in Lycoming County and over 550 in Carbon County.

Witter says if outages continue into Tuesday, first priority will remain restoring power to medical facilities and life-saving operations, but next priority will be polling locations.

Muncy Creek Township employees had to install temporary stop signs at the intersection of State Routes 405 and 443 due to lack of power at a traffic signal.

The latest outage information can be found on PPL Outage Map.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more on the outage on Eyewitness News.