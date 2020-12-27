Hundreds line up at the Schuylkill County Covid-19 testing cite

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hundreds of people lined up in Schuylkill County today for a pop-up Covid-19 testing site.

It was the first day for the site, which is hosted by A-M-I in conjunction with the Department of Health.

The increased testing efforts come as many counties, including Schuylkill are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

“The last few weeks have been significantly higher than it has been most of the year so far. The department of health has decided that they’re going to put extra testing by doing these one-week pop-ups,” said John Matz the Schuylkill County Emergency Management Coordinator.

The testing site will be open at Intermediate Unit 29 school from 9 am to 6 pm until Thursday.