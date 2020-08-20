Hundreds gather to see the president’s motorcade

Top News

by: Caroline Foreback

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of people lined Moosic road Thursday afternoon hoping to get a glimpse of the President’s motorcade. 

People started arriving as early as 9 a.m.

As the commonwealth waits for the President to arrive in Old Forge, the surrounding businesses get to experience it as well. Local business owners say this is a special and historic moment for the community. 

Eyewitness News Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more details on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos