Hundreds gather to see the president’s motorcade

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of people lined Moosic road Thursday afternoon hoping to get a glimpse of the President’s motorcade.

People started arriving as early as 9 a.m.

As the commonwealth waits for the President to arrive in Old Forge, the surrounding businesses get to experience it as well. Local business owners say this is a special and historic moment for the community.

Eyewitness News Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more details on later editions of Eyewitness News.