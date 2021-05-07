Human remains discovered near Griffin Pond Reservoir in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A death investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were discovered in Lackawanna County.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, a person walking in a wooded are near the Griffin Pond Reservoir discovered a single human bone Wednesday.

An expanded search of the area by the Scott Township Police Department Thursday revealed skeletonized human remains. The coroner says recent heavy rains may have dislodged the remains from the ground.

The remains are being sent to forensic anthropologist Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat in Erie, Pennsylvania for further analysis. The Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Unit and the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

Rowland says, by his estimate the remains could have been at the location for a year or more.

Camouflage pants were also among the remains. Rowland asks anyone with information about a missing person who may have been in that area to contact the him or the Scott Township Police Department.