How stimulus payments could affect filing tax returns

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News spoke with a local CPA, George Rizzo, who said stimulus payments must be reported in 2020 returns, but this is actually to the benefit of filers.

Rizzo said the federal government will adjust payouts if you were paid less than the amount you should have been, but will not reclaim payments if you were paid more than you should have been.

Rizzo said his firm has had a higher volume of questions from businesses filing their 2020 returns (particularly those who received PPP loans), than from individuals. He adds the late tax deadline in 2020 has had spillover impacts to this filing season.

Sean Coffey will have more on the impact of stimulus payments this tax season on later editions of Eyewitness News.