House lost due to structure fire in Schuykill County

BARNESVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A house is at a total loss due to a structure fire, Saturday morning.

The fire department received a call at approximately 10 A.M. reporting of smoking coming from the side of the house.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, the fire had moved to the second floor of the residents. Around ten fire departments were called to assist. As the fire was difficult to manage due to clutter inside the home.

The fire was put out roughly an hour later at 11 A.M. One male occupant is displaced, however, there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Ryan Township Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police.