House fire overnight in Hazelton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire broke out overnight, Sunday at a home in Luzerne County.

According to law enforcement, the fire began around 2:30 A.M on the 500 blocks of Seybert Street in the city of Hazelton.

At one point heavy flames were seen coming out of the roof of the home. Crews from Hazleton City, Hazel Township, and McAdoo Fire Company all responded.

Eyewitness News is told the red cross is assisting.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

The state fire marshal is currently investigating the incident.