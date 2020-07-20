House fire displaces four in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A family of four and their pets are displaced after a house fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Officials say flames broke out on the third floor of a home on Essex Lane around 6:30 pm Sunday. Crews were able to safely evacuate all four adults, a dog, cat and several small animals that were inside.

Due to extreme heat conditions, firefighters had to take safety precautions as they doused the flames.

“What we do is, once we go inside and go through one air cylinder,” Alan Klapat, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief told Eyewitness News. “We come outside and do a rehabilitation. We get rehydrated, get our pulse checked, blood pressure checked. And we do not go back inside until we arae clear by the paramedic.”

Officials say the house is a total loss.