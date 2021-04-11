House explosion overnight in Lycoming County

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters battled a house fire after reported explosions in Lycoming Township Saturday night.

The incident occurred on the 35-hundred block of Linn Street around 9 p.m.

According to State Police, a 46-year-old man was seriously injured and flown to Lehigh Valley Burn Center and remains in critical condition.

Police also state a 46-year woman was inside the home however she did not sustain any injures.

UGI was called to the scene and confirmed there is no danger to the community.

No word at this time to what caused the fire and explosion as the state police fire marshal continue the investigation.

Pennysivlannia State Police are requesting neighboring residents and businesses to call 570-368-5771 to provide security-type video that may show the explosion or fire in the early stages.