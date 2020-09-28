Hotel of Horrors opens in Saylorsburg

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A decades old tradition is back open in Monroe County.

COVID-19 restrictions didn’t scare people away from opening weekend at the Hotel of Horrors. The owners tell Eyewitness News they’ve worked really hard to find safe ways for people to enjoy the attraction.

People lined up outside Sunday evening outside the Hotel of Horrors for night two of opening weekend. Pulling off all the screams during a pandemic took a lot of hard work.

“We’ve been prepping for it for the last two months,” Co-owner Dan Ambrosio said.

According to Ambrosio, everything is different this year. They’ve had to eliminate parts of the attraction, rearrange the waiting line and screen all of the actors.

“We have a backpack fogger that I’ve been using, its a hospital grade disinfecting spray. We do that before every show. We’ve taken the CDC guidelines and taken it a step further and tried to make sure everybody stays safe,” Ambrosio said.

The attraction has also gotten rid of concessions, added hand washing stations and started to require masks, all in the name of keeping the tradition alive.

“This has been an attraction for 28 years. People have been coming for a long time,” Ambrosio said.





Joe and Joan Wickel from Whitehall were among those thrilled to see the place back in action. It is where they had one of their first dates.

“We were at the top of the stairs and if there was thirteen stairs she hit the top and she hit the bottom and she scurried, she was out the door! And she didn’t even wait for me I was just chasing my date going ‘hey!’ here we are 23 years later, married and enjoying life,” Joe Wickel said.

With all the changes, the attraction promises to be a night you’ll never forget.

Hotel of Horrors is open every weekend from now until November 1.