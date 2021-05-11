Honoring Scranton’s fallen officers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday was a day to remember the area’s fallen police officers. An annual memorial service was held outside the Scranton Police Department.

Michael Cammerota names all 13 officers in the Scranton Police Department who passed away in the line of duty dating back to 1889.

The officers’ names are listed on the back of the Samuel W. Pennypacker police memorial.

“As an officer we know that any day might be your last and it is why they call it the ultimate sacrifice,” said Michael Cammerota, retired Scranton police sergeant.

Each year, Fraternal Order of Police E.B Jermyn Lodge #2 holds the annual Memorial Day service. For the second year in a row, they are virtual.

“It means a lot to me as I worked with Sergeant Sable and I knew Wilding. It does pull on your heart strings to read the names,” said Cammerota.

Patrolman John Wilding is the most recent officer to die in the line of duty in 2015.

“Chasing some suspects, I believe it was a car jacking with a weapon and he was chasing them and unfortunately catching them on a midnight shift he succumbed to the injuries,” said Chief Leonard Namiotka, Scranton Police Department.

Traditionally the fallen officers would be honored and remembered with a 21 gun salute, taps, honor guard and Scranton High School chorus singing various songs.

The past two ceremonies had to be cut back due to the global pandemic.

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives and we need to honor them the best way we can and every year we are going to do that.”

“They’re still our heroes up there in Heaven,” said Cammerota.

The annual memorial service falls on National Police Week. Chief Namiotka hopes next year the ceremony will be bigger and better.