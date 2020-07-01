Honesdale set to launch 4th of July fireworks

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, many fireworks shows have been canceled for July 4th. However, one celebration in Wayne county is still happening.​

Honesdale’s Independence Day fireworks, a local tradition everyone enjoys. Covid-19 attempted to halt this year’s celebration in central park, but local small business owners Jean and Adam Barziloski have offered the perfect spot to launch fireworks for a drive-in show, Adams Hardscape and Excavation.

It is the perfect place to honor independence day with fireworks shot high above the area.

The “drive-in “event will take place on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 with a rain-date of Sunday, July 5th.

You can safely watch the show while parked in Home Depot, Walmart, and Baer Harley Davidson’s parking lots.

DNH 95.3 FM will be playing synchronized patriotic music set to the fireworks.

Fireworks are set to go off approximately at 9:00 pm. Parking will not be available until after 8:00 pm.