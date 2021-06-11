Honesdale prepares for kick-off of summer concert series in Central Park

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Summertime is perfect for outdoor entertainment in a historic setting, and Honesdale is preparing for its summer concert series.

Bassist Dave Figura has been a staple at Honesdale’s outdoor summer concert series for decades.

“Once in a while, I get to perform and this year it is going to be nice because it is some friends of mine, Ekat & Friends, and she is a wonderful vocalist. And yes, it is nice to get out especially after last year, where we couldn’t,” Figura said.

“We get crowds anywhere from hundred to a thousand seeing our concerts. We usually do 14 concerts a season — Mondays, and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the evening. Everybody says it is kinda like a bit of Americana, when they come, especially our Independence Day,” said Mitzi Kielar, Wayne County Creative Arts Council.

“I think small town America needs traditions, and this place here is a tradition. They have been coming for over 50 years. It’s a gathering, you see old friends, seeing one another, you haven’t seen for a while,” said Allen Waiter, president of the Wayne County Creative Arts Council.

“A combination of bands that we’ve had for years, and this year we’re having three brand new bands, including one from Nashville,” said Kielar.

A lot of planning is done to make the Central Park Concert Series a success, but organizers say other towns that have similar venues should give it a try.

“I think that any community that has a park like this, could have something like this, and it is good for the community. And it is just all-around small town America event,” said Waiter.

The concert series in Honesdale’s Central Park kicks off next Thursday evening with Randy Light and Lighten Up.