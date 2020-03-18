Honesdale magazine continues printing entertainment for children

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Highlights has been nurturing minds for nearly 75 years and now that kids aren’t in school, the company is trying to keep children’s brains active.

“Put a little structure in the day. Try to keep a routine as much as possible. Bed times, meal times and getting kids out of their pajamas,” said Christine French Cully, Editor and Chief/Chief Purpose Officer Highlights.

Highlights was founded in Honesdale by the Myers couple who were both educators in 1946. Now nearly 50 years later when many are stuck at home due to Covid-19, Highlights has lots of ways to continue educating at home in unique ways.

“Lots of learning can come from playing. Boggle can help practice spelling, play Yahtzee with the family for basic math skills, talk about science,” Cully continued.

The publication now puts out 3 magazines for infants to pre-teens. There social media pages a filled with ideas so kids can have fun even while staying home.

“We’re tossing out ideas for crafts, on our YouTube channel we have videos on cooking, science experiments, there’s a lot on there,” Cully told Eyewitness News.

And kids aren’t the only ones at home. Those who work for the publication are doing the same to do their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“We’ve been working from home for a couple weeks now and our IT department went into full swing to make sure that everybody had the right equipment and internet access required,” Cully finished.

But coronavirus isn’t keeping the publication from getting their magazines out on time. The April issue is already in the mail.