Homicide sparks questions about holes in PFA law

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The homicide of a Central
Pennsylvania woman Friday night has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of Protection from Abuse Orders or PFAs. 

Investigators say 46-year-old Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox were shot to death by 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders in the parking lot of a restaurant in Snyder County. Campbell had filed a PFA against Fernanders on July 1st.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick talks to those involved in the court PFA process as well as victim advocates on Eyewitness News at 6 pm. Tune in for a closer look at the numbers regarding PFA’s in Pennsylvania.

