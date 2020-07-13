Homicide sparks questions about holes in PFA law

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The homicide of a Central

Pennsylvania woman Friday night has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of Protection from Abuse Orders or PFAs.

Investigators say 46-year-old Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox were shot to death by 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders in the parking lot of a restaurant in Snyder County. Campbell had filed a PFA against Fernanders on July 1st.







