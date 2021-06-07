Homicide charges filed in Carbondale stabbing death

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monday, the Lackawanna District Attorney’s Office announced homicide charges against a man accused of stabbing a woman to death in her Carbondale home back in March.

Jerry Koezeno, of Mayfield, is being charged in the death of Suzanne Pauswinski after police say they identified Koezeno as a suspect during a two-month investigation.

Police responded to 61 Farview Street in Carbondale around 4:00 p.m. back on March 29. When they arrived, they say they found Pauswinski stabbed to death in the home.

According to a release, police used “multiple sources of video surveillance” to determine Koezeno had driven his car to the victim’s residence on the day she was discovered. The two are said to have been acquaintances and knew each other for several years.

Koezeno is now facing criminal homicide charges.

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on the investigation tonight on Eyewitness News.