Home owned by firefighter damaged in Luzerne County blaze

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Multiple crews responded to a house fire Friday morning in Larksville.

Firefighters were called to the home on Charles Street just after 7:30am Friday after a neighbor noticed smoke. Additional manpower was brought-in, as flames went through the roof.

The home is owned by a firefighter. Water tankers were sent to the scene because the fire hydrant near the home was not putting out enough water.

Crews were able to put out the fire in less than an hour.

Wilson Street in Larksville will be closed for several hours.

No one was injured. There’s no word on how the fire started.

