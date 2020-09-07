Holy Redeemer High School suspends activities, temporarily moves classes online after positive COVID-19 test

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Holy Redeemer High School activities have been suspended and classes will be held virtually until September 18, school officials confirmed on Monday.

The original plan to welcome students back into the building with a blended online and in-person learning schedule has been canceled after an “individual involved in the Holy Redeemer school

community has tested positive for COVID-19,” a letter to families said.

According to officials, faculty, staff and students who may have come into contact with the individual have been notified separately by the school. They have been notified to quarantine for two weeks as they monitor symptoms.

“Out of an abundance of caution and keeping to our primary goal of the health and safety

of our community, we are cancelling the anticipated schedule for the week of September 7th,” the letter stated. “All instruction will be moved to an all virtual platform beginning, Monday,

September 14th and lasting until Friday, September 18th. A return to blended/hybrid

instruction is anticipated for Monday, September 21st. Additionally, all activities,

including athletic practices and competitions, will be suspended immediately. “

Practices are expected to begin again on September 21. The school is also making an effort to reschedule any impacted games.

Read the full letter below.