Holidays together: surviving the ‘widowmaker’

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The holiday season across the region has looked a far cry from normal in 2020.

But with everything the year has thrown at us, one couple in Pottsville is more than gracious for the Christmas they’ve had, together.

Meet the Daleys. Kelly, a critical care nurse, and John, a retired janitor.

This is their first Christmas and New Years’ together after john was moments from death due to a severe type of heart attack nicknamed ‘the widowmaker.’

Eyewitness News talked to the Daley’s and some of the critical staff as part of a reunion of sorts.

The day John had his heart attack, it was quick action from nurses and staff from Lehigh Valley Health Network Schuylkill and Crestwood.

But it all started off with John making it to the hospital and a woman by the name of Rose Crochunis, sitting at guest services, who didn’t hesitate to grab a wheelchair instead of waiting for help.

“He was a little gray and he looked a little sweaty and he was like bent over in half, almost over the counter was like he was barely hanging on to the counter, and we got him in the elevator and I brought him down to the emergency room and I told them to take care of him now,” said Rose.

“I truly believe with all my heart if she hadn’t recognized that he was in trouble at that point in time, we would not be standing here together to be able to have them here for Christmas, and through all this. I’m blessed” Kelly said.

John was flown to Allentown where he had a full blockage, but as you can see, is still with us and more importantly Kelly today as a result.



In talking with John, Kelly, Rose, and staff involved on that fateful day, they say it goes to show that some people come to work punch in, get paid, and go home. But not here.