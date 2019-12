STATE COLLEGE, CENTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is locked up — accused of trying to hire a hitman to take out a former prosecutor.

State police arrested 56-year-old Dana Smith of State College.

Investigators say Smith tried to hire a hitman who was a current or former state prison inmate in Luzerne County.

Troopers say they arrested smith on Friday after an alleged money drop by Smith to pay the hitman.

Smith is currently incarcerated at Centre County Prison.