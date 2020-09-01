Hit and run investigation ends in standoff, felony assault charges

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police investigating a hit and run crash inside a gated Pocono community say they were lead on a chase that ended with the suspect barricading himself in a home before surrendering to a SWAT team.

The investigation began after Pocono Mountain Regional Police responded to a hit and run crash in A Pocono Country Place on August 28. A security officer had reported to police that a vehicle had struck his vehicle twice before the man inside of it pointed a handgun and the fled the scene. The security officer was familiar with the suspect and identified him as 39-year-old Terrell Tribbey of Tobyhanna.

Several days later on August 31, police were dispatched to Tribbey’s home on Long Pine Drive for a 911 hang up call. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside but shortly after the call was cleared, a silver Ford Escape made an illegal u-turn in front of a marked patrol vehicle on State Route 196. The vehicle reportedly fled, traveling above the speed limit, running a red light and swerving into the oncoming lane.



Public safety officers and police responded to the home on Long Pine Drive inside A Pocono Country Place.

Police say the vehicle was identified as belonging to Tribbey during the chase. Officers say Tribbey had turned north onto State Route 611 and exited the vehicle after he arrived at his Long Pine Drive residence. There, he allegedly retrieved a handgun and barricaded himself inside the home. Police say they attempted negotiations until Tribbey pointed a weapon at the officers who had set up a perimeter around the residence.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police SWAT and crisis negotiation team were activated and responded to the scene. Police say Tribbey eventually surrendered to SWAT.

Tribbey is now facing multiple charges stemming from both, the hit and run and the pursuit and barricade incidents including felony aggravated assault, feeling and eluding and other related crimes.