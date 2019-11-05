Higher Voter Turnout in Hazleton Fueled by Mayoral Race

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Voter turnout is higher in Hazleton than in past years, due in large part to the Mayoral race.

Incumbent Republican Jeff Cusat is facing a challenge from Democrat Bob Yevak.

Cusat is running on his record citing falling crime rates, recreational improvements, and infrastructure upgrades as major achievements.

Yevak says Cusat has not done enough to stem crime or deal with blighted properties.

Higher than average voter turnout expected at this polling location at the Southside Fire Station in Hazleton. Officials say they are on pace for about 25 percent voter turnout.

Eyewitness News checked turnout in Wards 3 and 4 at the Southside Fire Station in Hazleton. Officials say they have about 11 percent turnout now and are on pace to hit 25 percent by the end of the day. That would be a bit above average for the polling location which serves 1,700 people.

