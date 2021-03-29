High winds cause temporary power outages throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania

(WBRE/WYOU) – High winds Sunday night into Monday morning have caused numerous power outages throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to PPL, at the time of this writing, over a thousand customers are currently experiencing an outage of some kind.

While PPL has not stated exact causes for the outages, weather maps indicate that high winds are the likely cause.

While most places seem to experience a short outage, some places, like the borough of Gordon in Schuylkill County, have been without power for several hours.

PPL estimates that most of these outages should be resolved by 10:00 am on Monday.

You can check on the status of current outages by going to PPL’s outage map.