High winds cause power outages across the area

(WBRE/WYOU) – High winds late last night and early this morning are causing power outages throughout our area.

According to PPL’s service outage map, approximately 2,500 customers are still without power as of 11:30 AM. Which is down from 6,000 earlier Sunday morning.

Most of the causes stem from wind-related issues, like downed tree limbs on power lines.

PPL has crews working on the issues and the amount of outages is slowing diminishing, some outages could last up to 11 PM Sunday night.

Current outages can be checked at https://www.pplelectric.com/outages.aspx .

