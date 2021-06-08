High temps, humidity bring rainfall to region

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The warm and humid summer-like weather will continue Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these storms could produce gusty wind and brief heavy rainfall which could lead to isolated minor flooding issues.

Overall, it will be a very warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s. The biggest threat is a torrential downpour with all of this humidity.

Video below shows rain at Camelback Resort in Monroe County and you can hear the thunder rumbling in the background.

Wednesday and Thursday will follow a similar trend. It will remain warm and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 80s. However, some spots could only reach the upper 70s. You can expect showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Video below shows a drain pipe struggling to keep up with the falling rain.

The biggest threat remains a torrential downpour with all of this humidity. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

You can keep an eye on the storm with the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar. You can also stay current on all the Active Weather Alerts in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

