Hesitancy remains an obstacle in national, PA’s race to vaccinate

(WBRE/WYOU) – As vaccine hesitancy is highlighted on a national level, how does Pennsylvania compare in the race to vaccinate?

Taking a look at Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, supply is on the uptick and appointments are becoming more available. But what do the numbers tell us?

More than 5.5 million have had at least one dose, bringing the keystone state to roughly 43 percent.

About 26% or just over 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

One of the biggest things we’re hearing from Harrisburg is the fight against vaccine hesitancy.

Acting DOH secretary Alison Beam says they’re looking back to nursing facilities as a marker.

She noted 57% of the keystone state’s skilled nurses are choosing to vaccinate.

“While that’s better than the national median of 37% of skilled nursing facility staff that evidence is how far we have to go and how much of a challenge overcoming this vaccine hesitancy will be in the near future.”

As the Johnson and Johnson vaccine appears to be back on its way to being administered, vaccine hesitancy is something the state is going to have to address beyond skilled nursing facilities.

So as the nation hits the halfway point and Pennsylvania is catching up, the message remains: Appointments are opening up and the supply is there for the commonwealth to head toward herd immunity.