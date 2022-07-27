MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A helicopter crashes into powerlines causing power outages in Columbia County.

According to Montour Township Police Chief Terry Eckart, the pilot was the only one on board when the helicopter crashed in the 400 block of Ridge Road in Montour Township.





The chief states the helicopter crashed into powerlines on the way down causing 62 people to be without power at this time.

No injuries were sustained and no damages were done to the property.

Ridge Road is currently blocked due to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be on scene to process the incident as well as PPL to restore the power by Wednesday evening.

You can check out the current standings of PPL power outages on their website.