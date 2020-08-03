Heavy rain forecast for Northeastern Pennsylvania as Isaias makes landfall

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Isaias is currently a tropical storm, but still could strengthen back to hurricane status by the time it makes landfall tonight in South Carolina and moves up the eastern coast on Tuesday.

For Northeastern Pennsylvania, this means a round of heavy rain.

The track brings Isaias close to the region on Tuesday, with pockets of rain and thunder starting Monday night. Steadier lighter rain will develop Tuesday morning, but become heavier in the afternoon and evening. That will taper off by later Tuesday evening.

Eyewitness Weather is forecasting 0.5-4″+ of rain to fall by the time it’s all said and done. Central Pennsylvania will get less rain, about an inch, compared to eastern PA (on average 2-4″). A flash flood watch is in effect for portions of eastern PA. Click Here to see all active weather alerts.

Flooding will be isolated to areas where the heaviest rain develops as recent dry weather has rivers and streams running fairly low. Click Here for current river levels.

Strongs gusts of wind are also expected across the area Tuesday. The strongest gusts of 30-45 MPH would occur across the hilltops.

Weather will improve on Wednesday as the remnants of Isaias move north and away from the local region. While a stray shower is possible, most of the time will be dry. Cooler and less humid weather will be here Wednesday and Thursday.

Some showers are possible on Friday as a little moisture tries to return to Pennsylvania. While a stray shower can pop up this weekend, widespread rain is not forecasted.

