Police investigating double shooting in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hanover Township Police are on scene at a residence in Hanover Township.

Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News two victims have been shot in the Lee Park section of Hanover Township. The investigation is from Boland to South Main Street. West Saint Mary’s Road is closed from Boland to South Main Street.

The incident started around 1:30 PM at Lee Park Avenue, officials on scene have not yet commented on what happened.

A section of Lee Park Avenue and Saint Marys Road have been blocked off.

A Hanover Township Fire Department Special Operations Truck along with a Mountain Top Ambulance are also on scene.

Officers are currently searching the area.

This is a developing story we will update with more information as it becomes available.