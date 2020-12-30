Two people shot and two assaulted in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two people shot, two people assaulted, and one woman suffered a panic attack during a violent incident Tuesday night.

According to Scranton Police Department, the incident occurred on the street at the 400 block Wheeler Avenue in Scranton just before 8 P.M after neighbors say they heard gunshots.

Two victims have been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two others were injured in a physical fight. One was transported to the hospital.

A woman involved was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a panic attack.

Police are currently investigating the event.

