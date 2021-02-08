Healthcare officials recommending people wear two masks as COVID-19 variants spread

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Healthcare officials are now recommending people wear two masks, known as “double masking.”

They say it’s important, especially as new variants of COVID-19 are found in the country and the state. Dr. Michael Evans, Medical Director for Lehigh Valley Physicians Group in Hazleton, says any two masks work better than just one, whether it be two surgical masks, two cloth masks or a combination.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.