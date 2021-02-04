Healthbeat: Hip replacements and recovery

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Helene Breznay of Plains Township was experiencing so much pain in her right knee she figured she might need surgery on that joint.

It turns out it wasn’t her knee that was the big problem. She had what her doctor diagnosed as end-stage osteoarthritis of her hips.







Ms. Breznay underwent left hip replacement surgery in early January and will have the same procedure done on her other hip next month. She says the surgery outcome will allow her to better care for her daughter Lizzie who has special needs.

Ms. Breznay is undergoing therapy now and will share her recovery journey while her doctor explains the surgery and prognosis in tonight’s Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.