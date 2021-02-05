Health experts urge caution when gathering for Super Bowl parties

(WBRE/WYOU) – Just two days away and the anticipation is mounting for many sports fans in the commonwealth.

Whether you’ve got a favorite team or just enjoying the game with friends and family, there’s a few things everyone should know.

The number one thing to remember is we are still in the middle of a public health crisis.

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr.Fauci weighed in and gave a preview of how some super fans and family will be taking in the big game.

“As much fun as it is to get together and a big super bowl party. Now is not the time to do that, watch the game and enjoy it, but do it with your family or with people that are in your household.”

Talking with many who will be watching the game Sunday, like Chiefs fan John Ferdinando, says they understand that this is probably not the best time to fill your house with strangers and share every finger food on the planet.

“We don’t usually do a big crowd for super bowls and I’m really about to do right now but I get really riled up I can’t have a lot of people with me,”

Some of the biggest takeaways from the CDC guidance is limiting the number of people you’re around for the game, trying to keep some distance even if you are huddled around the TV, and weather permitting, taking in the battle for Lombardi outside in some fresh, open air.

To see the full CDC guidelines on small gatherings, you can visit their website here.