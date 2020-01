HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hazleton Police are looking for assistance in apprehending a man wanted for drug-related charges.

Adam Guzman, from Hazleton, is wanted for the manufacturing of controlled substances. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities discovered over 46 grams of fentanyl when a search warrant was executed at his East 1st Street home in December.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hazleton Police or 911.