HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A resident of Hazleton has tested positve for COVID-19, Mayor Jeff Cusat announced Saturday.

“The infected individual has been notified and is being self-quarantined at his residence,” Cusat wrote in a news release. “At this time, under the direction of healthcare professionals and HIPPA, we cannot release any other details.”

The mayor asked residents to remain calm and continue to follow guidelines from federal and state officials as well as the CDC.