Hazleton resident honored with Annual Caregiver Award

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton resident Nicole Dudeck received the Annual Caregiver award from CECA, a non profit organization founded to improve patient experience in hospitals and nursing facilities by publicly recognizing their caregivers on Friday.

Dudeck works at Providence Place in Drums. She was nominated by her peers and residents at the facility.

Dudeck won a monthly award and was nominated for the yearly honor. Of 10-thousand caregivers in the CECA member facilities, 150 received monthly awards and only 3 were given the honor Dudeck received.

It’s the 5th year for the award and Dudeck received a $2,500 check for winning.