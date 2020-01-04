Hazleton police seeking woman involved in “Straw Purchase”

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for a woman believed to have supplied weapons to a drug dealer in our area.

Police say that Jennifer Ann Arcelay, of Hazleton, supplied Dominique Mack, who was arrested in October on drug charges, with a handgun.

Arcelay was seen on surveillance video in September of 2019, purchasing the gun with money given to her by Mack, who is not legally allowed to purchase a firearm.

Arcelay later reported the weapon stolen, along with several others, after Mack’s residence was raided during a drug bust in October.

Arcelay is charged with conducting a “straw purchase” (buying a weapon for someone not legally allowed to own one), conspiracy, making false statements, and other related charges.

Anyone with information on Arcelay’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hazleton Police.

