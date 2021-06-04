Hazleton police seeking two people in connection to laundromat burglary

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police are looking to identify two people they say burglarized a laundromat in the city.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Brite Way Laundromat on South Vine Street around 10 p.m. on Thursday when the burglar alarm went off.

When they arrived, they say they found a door open at the business. Their investigation revealed two people had taken items out of the business and left the area in a black sedan.

If you recognize these two individuals or have any information which would assist police in identifying them, you are asked to contact 911 and ask to speak with Detective Green #181.