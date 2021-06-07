Hazleton police seeking identity of motorcycle rider

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police are looking to identify a man they say was riding a motorcycle when he fled from a traffic stop.

According to police, around 7:00 p.m. Sunday, the man was driving recklessly and speeding when they attempted to pull him over on South Church Street. They say he took off and was unable to be located.

Not long after, police say they received a call about the male trespassing on private property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazleton Police at 911 and request to speak with Ptlm. McGinnis #208. You can also leave a message at 570-450-4940, extension 208.

“Our Officers are aware of the current situation surrounding these vehicles and the reckless disregard for the safety and well-being of the community. We are doing what we can, however, assistance and cooperation from our community members can be a great help. Thank you all for your support!” the release concluded.