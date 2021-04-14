Hazleton police make drug arrest after two-vehicle crash

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police responding to a two-vehicle crash ended up making a drug-related arrest.

Officials say they were originally called to the area of 20th and Laurel Streets for a crash with a rollover. On the scene, they report that a Honda CR-V was on its driver’s side with the driver trapped inside. An Acura had also sustained damage to its front.

Investigators say the CR-V was driving west on 20th Street and turned onto Laurel Street when it was unsafe. The Acura, driven by Hayden Jacobs, struck the side of the CR-V.

Both drivers reportedly told officials that they had pain and were taken to a hospital. The cars were both left badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Meanwhile, police say they continued to investigate the cars and found an alleged 441 total baggies of suspected heroin and a syringe in Jacobs’ car. He was charged by the Hazleton Police Department with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.