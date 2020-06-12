Hazleton police arrest wanted pair

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hazleton police have arrested a two people wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Pagan Vargas, 25, and Robyn Payne, 29, were taken into custody by patrol officers on Wednesday near the intersection of West Broad and South Vine Streets after being alerted to their location by narcotics detectives. They were both wanted for failure to appear at Luzerne County Court.

Vargas also had an active warrant for theft and receiving stolen property.

Vargas and Payne are both at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.