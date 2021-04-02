Hazleton man sentenced to nearly 7 years for drug trafficking

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Hazleton man will be spending 80 months behind bars followed by a five-year supervised release after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brander, Francis Vasquez-Familia, 33, was caught by police when a confidential informant purchased narcotics from Vasquez-Familia. Vasquez-Familia was investigated for his drug distribution crimes around the area.

During a search of his vehicle, officials say they seized 1,554 grams of methamphetamine and 500 grams (about 29,000 doses) of heroin.

The investigation of Vasquez-Familia was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.