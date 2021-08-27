Hazleton man in custody after hit-and-run leaves one juvenile injured

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is behind bars and a juvenile is in the hospital after a hit-and-run that occurred Friday morning in Hazleton.

According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the incident occured around 2:45 a.m. near West 3rd Street and Grant Street.

Police determined Agustin Chacon-Basilio, 43, was driving his vehicle when he struck a parked vehicle, which then struck another parked vehicle, injuring a minor who was standing between the two.

Chacon-Basilio was apprehended a few blocks away, police noted that he showed signs of intoxication.

The juvenile was flown to the hospital for treatment.

Chacon-Basilio is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, and other related charges. He was taken to the Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, September 9.