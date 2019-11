HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hazleton Police have arrested a man who flipped his vehicle while driving under the influence on Friday night.

The vehicle, that was operated by Mario Dominguez Martinez of Hazelton, was traveling on the 400 block of Green Street where it struck 3 parked vehicles and then flipped and rolled onto its side.

Dominguez is facing charges for Careless Driving and DUI.