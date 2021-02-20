Hazleton City Police chase results with a 13-year-old arrested

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hazleton Police Department received a call regarding a stolen vehicle that results in a chase with a 13-year-old driver.

Officers were called to 81 S. Cedar Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim went to turn on his car to warm up. He returned outside to witness a male entering his Honda and fleeing north towards Broad Street.

According to Hazleton City Police, an officer was on patrol in the Wyoming and Buttonwood Streets when he observed the Honda reported stolen 40 minutes earlier.

The officer activated his lights an sirens and the vehicle fled at a high speed rate.

The pursuit was initiated by officers. During the chase, the driver operating the stolen vehicle hit another Hazleton City Police car in the front causing damage.

The driver reached speeds of 90-100 mph until police were able to stop the vehicle in Banks Township Carbon County.

The driver was identified as a 13-year-old male, the passengers inside the vehicle was a male age 17 and a female age 14.

All three were taken into custody and transported to City Hall where they will face charges through the Juvenile Court System.

No person or officers were injured during the incident.

The Hazleton City Police Department were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police in Hazleton and Kline Township.