Hazleton City Hall closes to limit human contact

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – As concerns over COVID-19 grow, local communities are taking steps to limit the possible spread of the virus. For many it’s business as usual with limited contact.

Hazleton city officials have not declared a state of emergency but the mayor says they are trying to do what they can to protect public and city employees.







When people came to Hazleton City Hall on Tuesday, they were greeted by signs on the doors that alert them they cannot enter the building.

“Trying to stop people from coming in doing face to face as much as possible,” said Mayor Jeff Cusat.

Just about every bill that would be paid to the city is deposited in the rear lobby of City Hall.

“There’s a mail slot drop off for building permits, parking tickets can be out through here. We have someone come every 30 minutes and makes sure it gets to proper department,” said Mayor Cusat.

The various departments are up and running.

“City Hall employees are all here all departments are functioning to the fullest extent. The only difference no face to face or place a call,” said Mayor Cusat.

As we interviewed Mayor Cusat, a couple came to City Hall to pay their taxes. They were unaware that the building was closed.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick asked “are you happy that City Hall is closed?” Roberto Lopez of Hazleton replied “yes, people might be sick.”

Other residents say it’s all part of the new normal in our country.

“We got to all do our part they are closing stores they are closing businesses. We got to do what it takes to get through this,” said Bob Yevak of Hazleton.